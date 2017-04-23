Northern Nevada Business Weekly makes move to downtown Reno | nnbw.com

The Northern Nevada Business Weekly is making the move to downtown Reno.

The office will be located on the second floor of 50 W. Liberty St., Suite 203 starting Monday, April 24. The new office will allow the niche publication to be located in the heart of Reno as the city continues to experience economic growth and revitalization.

"As Reno continues to experience a renaissance, we see the move as a great way to support the business community by putting us squarely into the heart of an increasingly diverse economic center," Brooke Knight Warner, general manager of Sierra Nevada Media Group, parent company of the NNBW, said. "It also makes us more accessible to the established businesses and the start-up and technology hub. The expected increase in foot traffic to and from our offices by employees and our audiences is something we're really looking forward to."

The company is moving from its prior location in south Reno at 5355 Kietzke Lane, Suite 100.

"The NNBW staff is excited to be based in the very heart of the region as we report on and contribute to the vibrant economy in northern Nevada," Sally Roberts, NNBW content manager, said. "It's a great time to be in here and downtown Reno is an exciting location from which to watch the area evolve."

Sierra Nevada Media Group is leasing the 3,727-square-foot newly renovated space from Basin Street Properties, a commercial real estate company and developer headquartered in Reno, which owns the 50 W. Liberty building. The space had previously housed ITS Logistics' freight brokerage division, which moved to the fourth floor of the building in 2016.

"We're excited to have the Northern Nevada Business Weekly coming downtown to 50 West Liberty," Scott Stranzl, vice president of leasing for Basin Street Properties, said. "It's wonderful to see another business recognize the benefits of being downtown, including dining, music, retail, sports and to top it all off, business collaboration."

In addition to the NNBW, the office will house The Big Nickel, Healthy Beginnings and staff from Sierra Nevada Media Group and Swift Communications.

"We are extremely excited to move to the heart of our community," Gabrielle Irvin, editor for Healthy Beginnings Magazine, sister publication of the NNBW, said. "As northern Nevada continues to grow, the need for alternative health and wellness information and resources increases. We are thrilled to be more accessible to our community and service our wellness professionals at the focal point of the region."