Northern Nevada healthcare providers honored

Four Northern Nevada physicians offices and three home health agencies will be presented with 2017 Quality Awards next week.

HealthInsight, a nonprofit, community-based collaborative working to improve health and health care for patients and providers, will present the 2017 Quality Award to the recipients Nov. 9 at the HealthInsight Annual Quality Conference at the Whitney Peak Hotel in Reno.

The 2017 HealthInsight Quality Award for High Performance physician office recipients are Silver Sage Center for Family Medicine of Reno, Virginia City Community Health Center of Virginia City, Jackpot Community Health Center of Jackpot, and Carson City School-Based Health Center of Carson City.

The HealthInsight Quality Award for High Performance in the physician office setting recognizes high-performing clinics who have achieved above the 75thpercentile benchmark on at least six clinical quality and/or patient experience measures for primary care clinics or four total for pediatric clinics.

The 2017 HealthInsight Quality Award home health recipients are: Eden Home Health of Reno, Genesis Home Health Services of Elko, and Genesis Home Health Services Inc. of Ely.

In order for home health agencies to be considered for the award, they must meet three criteria: The agency ranks in the 90th percentile using current ranking methods; the agency has no condition of participation-level deficiencies on its last Medicare certification survey; and the agency demonstrates a quality improvement project that targets a quality measure and promotes at least one element of patient-centered care.

The HealthInsight Quality Award Program was launched in September 2004 to promote transparency in health care. Through the award, HealthInsight aims to assist providers, improve care and help consumers be more active and informed participants in that care.