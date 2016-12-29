Northern Nevada traffic safety community partners with Uber to reach zero fatalities | nnbw.com

Northern Nevada Traffic Safety partners including the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Nevada Highway Patrol, Zero Fatalities, Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County, Nevada Department of Transportation, Uber are joining forces to help to prevent impaired driving in northern Nevada during the New Year’s Eve holiday weekend.

Uber is offering a special promotion for first-time users. Riders can use the code: NYERENO17 from December 29 until January 2 for a free ride up to $15. Uber will also donate $5 to Zero Teen Fatalities every time the promo code is used. During the campaign, participating law enforcement agencies will distribute Uber discount ride cards at DUI checkpoints and at other popular locations such as the downtown corridor, casinos and bars to help prevent impaired driving.

The RTC is also offering free rides on all transit services on New Year’s Eve from 6 PM to 2 AM on New Year’s Day. This is the 32nd annual New Year’s Eve FREE Safe RIDE sponsored by Renown Health and other community partners.

The goal of this partnership is to create new, innovative ways to reduce fatalities and serious injuries as a result of impaired driving crashes. Innovative technologies, such as ridesharing, have proven to reduce impaired driving citations.

“Let’s remember the 2016 Holiday Season for celebration and time spent with loved ones, not a tragedy that could have been avoided. Should you choose to make alcohol part of your celebration please find an alternative to driving impaired,” said Lt. Kevin Honea, with the Nevada Highway Patrol in a press release. “Zero is the goal that we can all embrace this Holiday season so we encourage everyone to designate a driver, call a cab, take advantage of the free bus rides with RTC Transit, or contact our traffic safety partners at Uber. Let’s welcome 2017 to Nevada with Zero Fatalities.”