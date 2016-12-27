Nugget Casino begins $25M renovation | nnbw.com

The Nugget Casino Resort has officially announced the launch of more than $25 million in renovations to the iconic Sparks property, beginning in January 2017.

“We have already made significant property improvements over the last several months,” Anthony Marnell III, owner of Marnell Gaming, said in a press release. “The next steps are major upgrades to the west tower hotel rooms and the entire 110,000 square feet of convention space.”

The west hotel tower at the Nugget was opened in late 1996 and only minor changes have been made since that time. Marnell plans to completely remake nearly 800 rooms from floor-to-ceiling to provide contemporary luxury, comfort and upgraded amenities such as Keurig brand coffee makers in every room.

The new rooms will be highlighted by a “modern lodge” theme and decor.

The renovations to the west tower are scheduled to be completed by June 2017, with hotel room floors opening progressively as they are finished throughout the first and second quarters of 2017.

Concurrently with the west tower improvements, the main convention center on the second floor of the Nugget will be completely renovated in two phases. The first phase begins in mid-February, with completion anticipated by late March. The second phase is scheduled to start in early May and be completed in late June.

The convention center improvements include all new carpet, wall treatments, paint, fixtures, lighting and electrical upgrades throughout the convention complex as well as significant upgrades to the banquet kitchen facility and all food service equipment.

Approximately $2 million has already been invested in modern service-ware ranging from banquet equipment to food service stations.

“Completely remodeling the west tower rooms and convention center reflects our commitment to making the property a market leader, and this is just the beginning of the Nugget makeover — there will be much more to come toward the end of 2017 and into 2018,” Marnell said. “The people of northern Nevada have always supported the Nugget and we intend to make this a property the community can be proud of now and for years to come.”

Marnell Gaming purchased the Nugget earlier this year. When the sale closed in May, Marnell talked to the NNBW about adding the Nugget to its properties, which also include the Colorado Belle and Edgewater Casino Resorts in Laughlin.

“It’s an iconic place in a great location in Sparks,” Marnell said. “To me, there’s a lot of room for improvement. It’s an asset we can fix up in time and bring it back to what it used to be.”

The Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks features nearly 1,400 guestrooms, 110,000 square feet of meeting space, eight award-winning dining outlets, a year-round atrium pool and numerous other amenities. For more information, visit http://www.nuggetcasinoresort.com, or call 1-800-648-1177.