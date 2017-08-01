NuLeaf begins recreational cannabis sales in Incline on Saturday | nnbw.com

Incline Village – NuLeaf Tahoe will open its doors Saturday as the first and only recreational cannabis dispensary in Lake Tahoe. To celebrate, NuLeaf Tahoe is hosting a party on Saturday, Aug. 5 starting at 11 a.m. at its Incline Village location.

The entire Lake Tahoe, northern Nevada and northern California community is invited to join various dignitaries and VIPs. To learn more, stop by the store at 877 Tahoe Boulevard or visit http://www.nuleaftahoe.com.

Having opened medical marijuana dispensaries in Las Vegas and Incline Village last year, NuLeaf is the only Nevada state-approved medical cannabis provider in Lake Tahoe. It is now expanding its role in Incline Village as the first and only recreational marijuana dispensary. While the cannabis industry is fairly new to the Silver State, the staff at NuLeaf has served various communities for more than 15 years.

"Some of our partners grew up in Nevada and thought there was an underserved population when it came to medical cannabis," Sean Luse, NuLeaf's chief operating officer said in a press release. "We knew we had to expand to northern Nevada, and now we are able to serve the community both in Incline Village, and around Lake Tahoe.”

The first 50 people in line at the celebration will receive commemorative T-shirts and the first 50 customers will receive pre-rolls for just a penny with each purchase. There will be live music and several community leaders in attendance. Community members and customers 21 years old and older are invited to the celebration and to start lining up at 10 a.m. and doors will open with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony with Washoe County Commissioner Kitty Jung at 11 a.m. The historic first purchase at NuLeaf Incline Village will take place immediately after. Starting Sunday, store hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. NuLeaf Tahoe is located at 877 Tahoe Boulevard. For more information visit http://www.nuleaftahoe.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.