NuLeaf Tahoe serves more than 2,000 customers in first two days | nnbw.com

Incline Village, Nev. – After becoming the first and only dispensary in Lake Tahoe to sell recreational cannabis, NuLeaf Tahoe served over 2,000 customers in its first 48 hours of recreational sales. The high demand has also prompted NuLeaf to extend its hours of operation, which will now be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. This announcement follows a wildly successful grand opening celebration on Saturday, Aug. 5 where hundreds stood in line to purchase cannabis products from the dispensary. To learn more, stop by the store at 877 Tahoe Boulevard or visit http://www.nuleaftahoe.com.

Serving medical marijuana patients in Las Vegas and Incline Village for the past year, NuLeaf recently became the first and only dispensary in Lake Tahoe to sell recreational marijuana products for adult-use. The grand opening last Saturday included a live band, refreshments and giveaways for the first 50 people in line. The event was attended by the members of the Lake Tahoe community and its surrounding areas as well as members of Sacramento as well.

"Our team has been serving this community for over a year and we are very excited to continue that effort by adding recreational cannabis to the services we can provide," said Sean Luse, NuLeaf's chief operating officer. "In the last 48 hours, we've had over 2,000 customers so we are extending our hours of operation and we will continue to serve customers with nothing but the highest quality products."

Over the weekend, NuLeaf saw an influx of customers from around Lake Tahoe, serving roughly 42 customers every hour. There were also customers from various parts of California, including Sacramento, who visited the dispensary during its grand opening. The grand opening kicked off at 11 a.m. on August 5 with a line of people eagerly waiting to be the first to purchase recreational cannabis in Lake Tahoe.

NuLeaf Tahoe is located at 877 Tahoe Boulevard and is open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. For more information visit http://www.nuleaftahoe.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.