Number of employers in Nevada at record high | nnbw.com

As of the fourth quarter of 2016, the number of employers registered in the unemployment insurance system totaled 67,700, setting a new record for the Silver State. The number of employers is up by 660, or 1 percent from the third quarter of 2016. Year-over-year, employer counts increased by 2,030, or 3 percent.

"From the recessionary low of 56,000, Nevada has seen the number of employers grow by 11,700, a 20.9 percent gain," said Alessandro Capello, an economist with the Research and Analysis Bureau of Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. "We have seen 22 consecutive quarters of year-over-year growth. The rise in the number of employers is on par with other positive indicators of the Silver State's rebound from the economic downturn."