NV Energy seeks approval for solar projects

NV Energy filed a request with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada to approve three new solar renewable energy projects, in the state, two of them proposed for Northern Nevada.

The largest of the three new projects is the 50-megawatt Turquoise Nevada solar project, to be constructed in the Reno Technology Park, a 2,200-acre data center 18 miles east of Reno. The project will benefit from a 25-year power purchase agreement with NV Energy and is expected to be operational by the end of 2020.

The Turquoise Nevada solar project is a venture of Estuary Capital Advisors and Sumitomo Corporation of Americas. Sumitomo is an integrated global trading and investment enterprise with ownership in renewable energy facilities totaling 5,000 megawatts worldwide.

The other Northern Nevada project is the proposed 25-megawatt Techren Solar 4 project will benefit customers in Northern Nevada. If approved, the new project will be operational on or before Sept. 1, 2020.

Techren Solar, LLC will own the new project.