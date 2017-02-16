NVIE receives grant to support continued business and technical consulting services for industry statewide | nnbw.com

When businesspeople work with Nevada Industry Excellence, they walk away with their unique needs met for an affordable rate. NVIE helps industrial companies achieve enhanced productivity, increased profitability and improved global competitiveness.

NVIE was recently awarded $3.78 million over five years from The National Institute of Standards and Technology’s MEP program following a competitive process.

“We’ve been the Manufacturing Extension Partnership center for Nevada since 1995,” Sandy Haslem, director of NVIE, said of the agency which is federally supported and funded in part by state funds and private clients fees. “In the last couple of years, the national program has re-competed all of the centers. This year, we were in the fourth round of re-competition and we won the award to continue serving as Nevada’s MEP Center.”

The award will be distributed yearly over five years and put to use growing industrial businesses throughout Nevada, including those in manufacturing, mining and construction, plus additional subsectors such as engineering services, research and development, and packaging companies.

NVIE is hosted through the University of Nevada, Reno and supported by a number of education- and industry-partner organizations. NVIE provides services throughout the state and has offices in Reno and Las Vegas. NVIE uses a brokered model, in which 75 to 85 percent of the time it hires third-party experts in order to save time and money for the companies served.

“Many companies see NVIE project managers as their extended staff, helping them save a lot of time and money and be an asset for them,” Haslem said.

NVIE was recognized as the 2016 Community Partner at the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada’s 5th Annual Industry Awards.

To learn more about NVIE, visit http://nevadaie.com/.