Oct. housing prices keep rising in Washoe

Sales of existing homes in Washoe County in October rose 4 percent over the year but fell by 12 percent from September, a report Wednesday by the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors shows.

The report, based on data from the Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service, also listed the October median sales price in Washoe County was $348,450, marking a 12 percent increase from October 2016 and a 4 percent rise from September.

Within the county, the October median sales price for an existing home in Reno, including the North Valleys, was $363,250, a 15 percent rise over the year and a 4 percent rise from September.

In Sparks, including Spanish Springs, the October median sales price was $320,000, up 6 percent over the year and up 2 percent from September.

In Fernley, the October median sales price was $241,500, marking a 27 percent rise over the year and a 9 percent increase from September.