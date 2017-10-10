OnTrac announces 200 job openings in Reno facility

OnTrac, a logistics company specializing in small parcel shipping services and headquartered in Chandler, Ariz., is recruiting for more than 200 positions for its Reno facility.

The majority of available positions are for part-time operational support roles, with potential to transition into full-time positions.

OnTrac is hosting three hiring events Friday, Oct. 13, Tuesday, Oct. 17, and Wednesday, Oct. 25 from 1-4 p.m. at the Nevada JobConnect office at 2281 Pyramid Way in Sparks.

The available positions are full- and part-time package handlers, maintenance fleet supervisor and maintenance fleet technician.

Nationally, OnTrac's workforce has grown by 16 percent year-over-year from 2015 to 2016, which is a direct reflection of the net annual sales increase of over 18 percent during the same time period.

"The amount of growth that OnTrac has seen in the past couple of years has been outstanding," said Mary Kay Handley Human Resources and Recruiting Director at OnTrac. "We are planning for the future with the increase of warehouse square footage, which has directly impacted our workforce and allowed for us to expand rapidly."

To search available career opportunities, go to http://www.ontrac.com/careers.asp.