Opening of 3rd Street Flats completes resurrection of derelict building | nnbw.com

Anyone checking out Reno’s 3rd Street Flats today would see a new upscale, downtown-style apartment building with amenities to create a community for the area’s professionals.

Two years ago, they would have seen a downtown embarrassment: the former Kings Inn, which had been boarded up for 30 years.

Dismantled nearly to its skeleton, the structure has been resurrected.

The first tenant moved in Dec. 26, 2016. A total of 11 apartments now have tenants and a total of 30 of the 94 units have been spoken for.

The developers hosted an open house Jan. 24 for business dignitaries, city officials, and media to show off the new living space.

Several years ago, Amador “Chi Chi” Bengochea, owner of Las Vegas-based Bentar Development, first recognized that the dilapidated exterior of the Kings Inn hid beautiful bones to rebuild upon.

“It looked like a solid building,” Bengochea told the NNBW for a 2015 story on the project. “It would be a challenge (to clean up) but it did seem to be worth preserving. The city of Reno wanted to level it.”

Bentar purchased the building in 2014 and partnered with Basin Street Properties because of that organization’s familiarity with multifamily developments and the Reno market, to develop the property.

Most of 2015 was spent dismantling the old Kings Inn. Reconstruction began in earnest in 2016.

On Tuesday, Bengochea celebrated.

“I’m glad construction is over,” he said. “I’ll sit at the bar and challenge people to do the same or better.”

Mike Williams, vice president of marketing for Basin Street, expressed pleasure for the community’s reaction.

“Throughout the whole development of this, the community has been supportive,” Williams said.

A piece of the old history has been preserved in the new building. The King’s Inn’s lighted crown now lights up the tenant lounge and game room.

The ground floor of the 3rd Street Flats features a social lounge, fireside lounge, library, and a pub-style game room, with a pool table, shuffle board and TV. A boardroom and gourmet kitchen are available for residents to rent for special occasions.

Outside at ground level is a fenced-in courtyard that includes a bocce ball pit, dog park and sports court.

The 3rd Street Flats takes the pet-friendly accommodations beyond the pet park with its Paw Spa, which has professional-grade, stainless steel washbasins, built-in hair dryers, plus professional grooming tables and equipment.

A wellness center includes custom gym equipment.

The property also features storage rooms to give residents extra space to stash things away.

The second floor features the Sky Room, with an outdoor swimming pool, fireside lounge, two barbecue areas and a great south-facing view of the mountains and city.

The apartments themselves have a number of different floor plans rather than being “cookie-cutter” layouts.

The seven-floor building has junior one-bedroom, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments that run from $975 to $2,000 a month. Two floors of secure underground parking include proximity controls for residents. Even the elevators are secure with fob-activated doors.

Still in development is 9,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. Bab Café, with authentic Korean cuisine, is expected to open in spring along with an urban market.

For more information, go to http://www .3rdstreetflatsreno.com/.