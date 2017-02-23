Ozmen Ventures launches $5 million fund to spark local entrepreneurial ecosystem | nnbw.com

Ozmen Ventures has announced its launch as one of the first early-stage investment funds in northern Nevada. Founded by Eren and Fatih Ozmen, owners of Sparks-based Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), a global aerospace and defense company, the fund aims to invest in young and dynamic local startups and cultivate the local entrepreneurial ecosystem. Ozmen Ventures is a seed and early-stage venture capital fund headquartered in Reno. The fund has already made an investment in ClickBio, an innovator in the laboratory consumables industry.

"The Ozmen Fund fills a critical gap in Reno’s startup ecosystem" said Doug Erwin, vice-president of entrepreneurial development at the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) in a press release. "Early stage capital has historically been challenging to find locally and Ozmen Ventures really changes the landscape."

"Our organizational strategy has been based on maintaining an entrepreneurial culture and focusing on growth based on innovation, agility and synergy," said Eren Ozmen, president of SNC in a press release. "We intend to apply this value creation experience to help startup businesses under Ozmen Ventures to grow."

With the Ozmens at the helm, SNC has grown from 20 employees to more than 3,000 personnel in 34 locations worldwide. They have acquired 19 small companies, and have grown each of them into large organizations within the SNC enterprise. SNC has been honored as one of "The World's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Space," and one of America's fastest growing companies.