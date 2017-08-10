Panasonic leases 220,000 square feet in TRIC | nnbw.com

Panasonic recently leased 220,000 square feet of warehouse space at 2777 USA Parkway in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center (TRIC). This marks one of the largest industrial deals in the second quarter of 2017 and Panasonic’s first large occupancy in the Northern Nevada industrial market.

Panasonic will utilize the building as a staging and storage center for product related to the Tesla Gigafactory, also in TRIC.

The building is owned by Conco Companies who was represented by Gordon Zach of CBRE.

Joel Fountain, industrial broker at Dickson Commercial Group represented Panasonic in the location of the facility and lease negotiations.