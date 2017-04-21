PANDORA Jewelry opens at Meadowood Mall | nnbw.com

PANDORA Jewelry opened the doors Friday, April 21, at a PANDORA concept store inside Reno's Meadowood Mall next to Francesca's, center court.

The new store will celebrate with a grand opening on May 5.

PANDORA Jewelry's offers hand-finished jewelry in .925 sterling silver or 14k gold in a wide selection from pendants and rings to bracelets and earrings, so that every woman can find something that suits her individual taste and price range.

The 775-square-foot Reno location, the first in the region, carries affordable, contemporary pieces.

"PANDORA Jewelry celebrates the individuality of women as they express their own unique individual style," said Kim Molesworth of PANDORA Meadowood. "We are thrilled to now offer an opportunity for women to curate their own look and share their personal stories through their jewelry every day."