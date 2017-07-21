Papé Machinery receives third Safety and Health Achievement Program Award | nnbw.com

The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations recently recognized Papé Machinery in Sparks, Nevada with the Company's third Safety and Health Achievement Program Award (SHARP). This achievement comes after working with SCATS for several years on continuous and diligent workplace safety and health efforts by the Company's entire organization.

"Safety is goal one to keep our members and customers moving forward," said Jordan Papé, CEO of the Papé Group of Companies. "I am proud of our members for their commitment to safety and know we will continue to be vigilant in the shop and in the field to provide unparalleled customer service."

Across Nevada, an elite group of businesses have successfully entered the SHARP program by showing a commitment to maintaining exemplary safety and health programs. Companies are recognized with the SHARP certification after undergoing a comprehensive facility audit, correction of all identified hazards, review of workplace safety programs, and keeping injury rates below the industry average. Participation in this no-cost program is designed to provide incentives and support to employers to develop, implement and continuously improve safety and health programs at their worksite(s). By taking these proactive measures, a business can reduce accident costs and ensure compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) regulations.

"Papé Machinery has repeatedly shown its dedication to keeping their employees safe and healthy. A true team effort and ongoing commitment to the program has led to each SHARP award they have received. We are delighted to present Papé Machinery in Sparks with their third SHARP Award," said Todd Schultz, Chief Administrative Officer for SCATS.

SCATS consultants provide employers with confidential hazard identification, program development, program implementation assistance and training. Employers that implement effective safety and health programs and have a days away restricted transfer (DART) rate below the national average for their industry group, may be recognized by SCATS. Successful SHARP participants receive a two-year exemption from OSHA's general schedule inspections.

Papé Machinery's operation in Sparks, Nevada is a sales and service dealer for heavy equipment used in the construction, demolition, mining, and forestry industries of Northwestern Nevada and the Eastern section of Northern California.