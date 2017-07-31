Park Lane project moves closer to groundbreaking | nnbw.com

A new chapter for Park Lane is poised to begin.

"The good news is that we are on schedule," Chip Bowlby, managing partner for Reno Land Inc., said about the Park Lane project in a phone interview with NNBW.

Utility work is scheduled to start in the coming weeks. Prior to this, they have been working to prepare the site by testing the soil, filling potholes as well as getting the plans approved.

"The biggest preparation is making sure that our plans are in concert with the city fathers and the engineering department," he said. "I believe that we are completely through that process at this time."

Q&D Construction, Inc. is the general contractor on the project. Bowlby explained that they are getting ready to start with the relocation for the water and sewer lines along with other elements of the backbone infrastructure.

"It has been an eyesore for our community and I think that everyone is cheering us on to get this started," Bowlby said.

Recommended Stories For You

Bowlby purchased the property from the previous owner Merlone Geier Partners, a Bay Area real estate company, in September 2016. Reno Land Inc. plans to bring new life to the long blighted 45.6-acre property. The plans for the in-fill project include 1,619 multifamily units, 45,000 square feet office and 85,800 square feet of retail along with features such as a grocery store, a park and more.

"We have more interest than I could have ever imagined for both office and retail," Bowlby said.

At the time of the interview, Bowlby said they have a tentative date for the Park Lane groundbreaking ceremony of Aug. 18. It will be a private event where they will unveil features that are going to represent what Park Lane is all about and more about the future of the property. He said they will also have several surprise guests at the ceremony but did not disclose names.

"Stay tuned," Bowlby said.

Reno Land Inc. is currently working on several other large-scale development projects in Northern Nevada including the 141-acre master-planned Rancharrah project, the Summit Club multifamily project in South Reno, the Meridian 120 project near Boomtown as well as projects in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center and Fernley.

"Things (at Rancharrah) are moving very, very well," Bowlby said.

The grand opening celebration for Rancharrah was held on June 10. More than 2,400 people attended the opening where they made available 44 custom home sites. All sold within two days.

"It really showed the true support of what this property really means," he said.

Bowlby said they plan to start going vertical in October with a goal of delivery for 2018. They also have started construction on the 30,000-square-foot mansion, which will serve as a private social club. He anticipates that construction will be complete by next summer.

Construction also is moving on Reno Land Inc.'s mixed market and workforce housing development called The Summit Club. The project is located adjacent to the Summit Mall near I-580 and Mt. Rose Highway. Of the 574 units, 155 will be dedicated to workforce housing.

Bowlby said that they are finishing up the grading. They plan to start building the apartments in October or November of this year and allow tenants to start moving in next year.

For more information about Reno Land Inc. and their projects, visit http://renolandinc.com.