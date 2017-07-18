Pat Baker Park wins award, gears up for new special event | nnbw.com

Pat Baker Park, located in Ward 3 in the City of Reno, has earned the Nevada Recreation & Park Society's Elmer H. Anderson Park Excellence Award for the renovation of the park in 2016. The award recognizes excellence in park planning, design and construction throughout the State of Nevada.

The award will be presented at the Reno City Council Meeting on Wednesday, July 19 at noon. The park will also host its first special event, the Reno Garlic Fest, later this month.

"The community had approached me about the city providing a vibrant neighborhood park, and I was happy to deliver that with the support of the mayor," said Ward 3 Reno City Councilmember Oscar Delgado. "I invite the community to come and enjoy the new renovations. It's a place for families to come and enjoy for generations."

Pat Baker Park's renovations include a multi-use sport court, water spray pad, fitness station, a new picnic shelter and landscaping and irrigation improvements.

Residents and visitors are invited to attend the first annual Reno Garlic Fest on July 29 from 4-9:30 p.m. Event organizers say the event will be a fun, family-friendly event celebrating local food and growers. Event-goers can enjoy garlicky foods, buy organic garlic and learn how to grow their own garlic. There will also be garlic-based kids activities and live music.

The Elmer H. Anderson Park Excellence Award is one of three awards the City of Reno received from the Nevada Recreation & Park Society. At the July 19 City Council meeting, the City of Reno will also be presented with the Program of Excellence Award for the Mobile Harvest Program and the Silver State Legacy Park Award for Idlewild Park. Visit Reno.gov/News for more information.