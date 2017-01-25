Peg’s Glorified Ham n Eggs opens in north Reno | nnbw.com

Peg’s Glorified Ham n Eggs, a breakfast destination, is adding a new location today. This marks the seventh location for the family owned and operated restaurant.Peg’s has been opening new locations over the past several years. Its most recent location was in Carson City just over a year ago. This time, Peg’s has set its sights on moving into the north Reno area.

Peg’s has been opening new locations over the past several years. Its most recent location was in Carson City just over a year ago. This time, Peg’s has set its sights on moving into the north Reno area.

Fred Lee Jr., owner and operator of Peg’s, said that they have been looking for a space in north Reno for quite some time. Lee says, “Many of our customers who come to visit our other Peg’s locations have told us that they live in the north Reno area. We thought it would be great to bring a Peg’s closer to our customers.” Lee adds, “It is also exciting to see all the growth in housing and business development that is going on right now in north Reno, and we are very excited to be a part of that growth.”

Peg’s has been voted “Best Breakfast” locally and regionally. The wildly popular breakfast destination is a full service sit-down family restaurant that focuses on breakfast and lunch only. The address for the new location is 198 Lemmon Drive, Reno, Nevada 89506 right next to Big Lots, and is open daily from 6:30am to 2:00pm.

Fred Sr. and JoAnna (“Pops” and “Peg” – as they would later become known) opened their first restaurant in 1959 in Portland, Oregon. After 35 years and 18 restaurants together, Fred and JoAnna retired and moved from Eugene, Oregon to Reno, Nevada. Wanting to have a little business to pass the days with, Fred and JoAnna began operating their first Peg’s in downtown Reno in 1999. Over the years, their children, and even some grandchildren, have joined in on the family business. Today, Peg’s has multiple locations in northern Nevada and even expanded to California. All locations are still family owned and operated by the “kids” and they proudly carry on “Pops” & “Peg’s” original family tradition of providing “glorified” food and “egg-cellent” service.