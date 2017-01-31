120 West Strategic Communications hires Ford as an intern | nnbw.com

120 West Strategic Communications hires Ford as an intern
January 31, 2017
Allison Ford has been hired as a spring communications intern for 120 West Strategic Communications in Reno.
Ford, born in Germany and raised in Las Vegas, has more than 10 years of journalism education experience. She began working for her high school’s television program and also has been involved with The Nevada Sagebrush and Wolf Pack Relations at the University of Nevada, Reno.
Ford is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in journalism at UNR, and is anticipated to graduate this May.
