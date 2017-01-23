120 West Strategic Communications hires Levitt | nnbw.com

120 West Strategic Communications hires Levitt
January 23, 2017
Sheryl Levitt has been hired as an account coordinator for 120 West Strategic Communications of Reno.
Levitt has previous professional experience in studio operations, promotional work, graphic design and social media marketing.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a specialization in sports reporting from Michigan State University.
