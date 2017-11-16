Abigail Stephenson, Blanchard, Krasner & French, APC
Abigail Stephenson, partner with the law office of Blanchard, Krasner & French, APC and an alumni of the University of San Diego School of Law, was presented with the 2017 USD School of Law Rising Star Recent Alumni Award.
USD School of Law and the Law Alumni Association Board of Directors present the award to alumni who have made significant achievements in the legal profession, or chosen field, and demonstrated a high level of community involvement.