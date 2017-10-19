ACCESS Event Solutions hires

Pat Roberts and Justin Burke have been hired as account managers at ACCESS Event Solutions, a maker of badges, credentials and passes for specials events, brands, entertainment and sports industries.

Roberts previously worked for ACCESS starting into 2009, working for a couple years in the shipping department. He then went into sales serving the music and entertainment industry before rejoining the ACCESS staff.

Burke previously worked in consumer finance and ran inside sales departments for two different companies. He also a hip hop music artist, writing, recording and performing his own material.