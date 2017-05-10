Agents from RE/MAX Realty Affiliates recognized | nnbw.com

Agents from RE/MAX Realty Affiliates recognized
May 10, 2017
Real estate agents in the Reno office of RE/MAX Realty Affiliates recognized by RE/MAX International were:
Diamond level: David Morris, and Mike Wood.
Chairman level: Justin Hertz, and Diane Heaton.
Platinum level: Linda Averett, Craig Boltman, Donna Clark, Carrie Kester, Julie Knecht, Lisa Koch, Deb de Lancey, Kim de Lancey, Peter Moritz, Pam Reese, Raymond Solorzano, and Mike Smith.
100% level: Nicholas Abe, Jennifer Anderson, Stacey Berger, Christy George, Chante Hargrove, Mignon Lagatta, Kris Layman, Tony Lyerly, Jari McKnight, Christianne O'Malley, Tami Ritz, Ken Scott, Elizabeth Watson, and Aleksandra Yardley.
Executive level: Brian Bajune, Tim Beaupre, Stacy Brisbois, Alisa Hoppe, Denny Mandell, Linda Meissen, Jenn Menken, Dave Newman, Sam Olson, Ashley Parent, Pamela Ricci, and David Tully.