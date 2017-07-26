Alaun Buckley hired as an agent for Tahoe office of Chase International | nnbw.com

Alaun Buckley hired as an agent for Tahoe office of Chase International
July 26, 2017
Alaun Buckley has joined the South Lake Tahoe office of Chase International as a real estate agent.
Buckley has previous experience in the real estate industry and served as chief warrant officer in the U.S. Coast Guard.
