Alaun Buckley hired as an agent for Tahoe office of Chase International | nnbw.com

Alaun Buckley hired as an agent for Tahoe office of Chase International

Alaun Buckley has joined the South Lake Tahoe office of Chase International as a real estate agent.

Buckley has previous experience in the real estate industry and served as chief warrant officer in the U.S. Coast Guard.