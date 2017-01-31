Albright to speak at CREW luncheon | nnbw.com

Albright to speak at CREW luncheon
January 31, 2017
Cynthia Albright, certified urban designer and urban planner in the Reno office of Stantec, will speak at the CREW of Northern Nevada luncheon on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Albright will make a presentation on “Urban Form: What Works In Our Region.”
The luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. To RSVP or for details, go online at: http://www.memberize.com/clubportal/EventDetailPublic2.cfm?clubID=1271&EventID=240982.
