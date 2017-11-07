Alexia Bratiotis, Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA)

Alexia Bratiotis has been named public affairs manager for Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority (REMSA).

Bratiotis, who has more than 15 years of business and communications experience, previously worked as a senior account director with KPS3. She also has held communications-related positions with Renown Health and the Nevada Museum of Art and as general manager at The Summit shopping center in Reno.

She serves as the secretary for the Western Industrial Nevada (WIN) board of directors, as chair of the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals Business Council at Renown Health and on the Nevada Women's Fund board of directors.

Bratiotis graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno's Donald W. Reynolds School of Journalism and earned an Accreditation in Public Relations designation.