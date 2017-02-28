Alexis N. Lyon-Claus joins the new Reno office of The Well Care Group | nnbw.com

Alexis N. Lyon-Claus has been hired as clinic administrator for The Well Care Group, a Las Vegas-based medical practice that just opened a Reno location.

Among her duties will include recruiting, selecting, training, and supervising the company's non-physician staff.

Lyon-Claus previously served as clinical manager with Yolo County Health and Human Services in the Sacramento area, and program director at Turning Point Community Programs in Chico, Calif.

Lyon-Claus earned a Bachelor's of Arts degree in Psychology and a Master's of Science degree in Counseling from California State University-Sacramento. She obtained her marriage and family therapist license in California and is working toward obtaining her MFT license in Nevada.