Alexis N. Lyon-Claus joins the new Reno office of The Well Care Group | nnbw.com

Alexis N. Lyon-Claus joins the new Reno office of The Well Care Group
February 28, 2017
Alexis N. Lyon-Claus has been hired as clinic administrator for The Well Care Group, a Las Vegas-based medical practice that just opened a Reno location.
Among her duties will include recruiting, selecting, training, and supervising the company's non-physician staff.
Lyon-Claus previously served as clinical manager with Yolo County Health and Human Services in the Sacramento area, and program director at Turning Point Community Programs in Chico, Calif.
Lyon-Claus earned a Bachelor's of Arts degree in Psychology and a Master's of Science degree in Counseling from California State University-Sacramento. She obtained her marriage and family therapist license in California and is working toward obtaining her MFT license in Nevada.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- Construction on The Eddy underway, Reno’s first container park and beer garden to open in Spring 2017
- Wood Rodgers makes $20,000 donation to the WCSD
- Vail Resorts to buy Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont
- Ozmen Ventures launches $5 million fund to spark local entrepreneurial ecosystem
- Construction workers getting harder to find in northern Nevada as need increases