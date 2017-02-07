Alpine Insurance promotes Ryan Garaventa | nnbw.com

Alpine Insurance promotes Ryan Garaventa
February 7, 2017
Ryan Garaventa has been promoted to vice president of sales at Alpine Insurance.
Garaventa has worked at Alpine Insurance in various capacities for the past 22 years.
He earned a degree in organizational communications and marketing from California State University, Chico in 1999.
