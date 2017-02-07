 Alpine Insurance promotes Ryan Garaventa | nnbw.com

Back to: People

Alpine Insurance promotes Ryan Garaventa

Picasa |

Garaventa

Ryan Garaventa has been promoted to vice president of sales at Alpine Insurance.

Garaventa has worked at Alpine Insurance in various capacities for the past 22 years.

He earned a degree in organizational communications and marketing from California State University, Chico in 1999.