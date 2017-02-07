 Applicants named for Second Judicial District Court position | nnbw.com

Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection has received 13 applications to fill an open judicial seat in the Second Judicial District Court resulting from a vacancy created by the appointment of Lidia S. Stiglich to the Nevada Supreme Court.

Local attorneys who applied for the position were: Wesley M. Ayres, (Discovery Commissioner); Barry L. Breslow, Reno; Arnold Brock, Jr., Reno; Richard F. Cornell, Reno; Jason D. Guinasso, Reno; Ann O. Hall, Reno; Kevin G. Higgins, Sparks, (Justice of the Peace); James Eric Keller, Reno; Paul A. Lipparelli, Reno; John D. Moore, Reno; Michael A. Pintar, Reno; Douglas R. Rands, Reno; and Bridget Robb, Reno, (District Court Judge).