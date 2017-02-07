Applicants named for Second Judicial District Court position | nnbw.com

Applicants named for Second Judicial District Court position
February 7, 2017
Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection
The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection has received 13 applications to fill an open judicial seat in the Second Judicial District Court resulting from a vacancy created by the appointment of Lidia S. Stiglich to the Nevada Supreme Court.
Local attorneys who applied for the position were: Wesley M. Ayres, (Discovery Commissioner); Barry L. Breslow, Reno; Arnold Brock, Jr., Reno; Richard F. Cornell, Reno; Jason D. Guinasso, Reno; Ann O. Hall, Reno; Kevin G. Higgins, Sparks, (Justice of the Peace); James Eric Keller, Reno; Paul A. Lipparelli, Reno; John D. Moore, Reno; Michael A. Pintar, Reno; Douglas R. Rands, Reno; and Bridget Robb, Reno, (District Court Judge).
