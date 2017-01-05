Arnold named vice president of operations at Pershing Gold | nnbw.com

Timothy D. Arnold, has been named vice president of operations for Pershing Gold Corp., a Colorado-based mining company that’s working to reopen the Relief Canyon Mine in Pershing County.

Arnold is currently president of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME), with his term ending in February. He has more than 35 years mining experience, working at all levels of mining operations. He has served as a laborer, contract miner, Shift Boss through Mine Superintendent, as well as Junior Engineer through Chief. He has held multiple leadership roles in his career including Senior Mining Consultant at Barr Engineering, Inc., vice president of operations at Nevada Copper Corp, executive vice president and COO at Geovic Mining Corp., general manager at the Mt. Hope and Liberty Mines for General Moly, Inc. and vice president and general manager for the Kensington Gold Mine Project and the Rochester Project for Coeur d’ Alene Mines Corp.

Arnold has published several professional articles, has received multiple awards and honors.

Arnold earned an executive MBA certification from Northwestern University’s Kellogg Management Institute and a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Mining Engineering from the University of Idaho.