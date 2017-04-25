Ashley Brune hired by The Abbi Agency | nnbw.com

Ashley Brune has been hired as the public relations director for The Abbi Agency.

Brune previously served as the public relations and events director at the Biggest Little Group, at which she was named a partner. She also served as senior publicist at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

Brune earned her undergraduate degree in journalism from the Reynold's School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno. She is working on her master's degree in communication and organizational leadership at Gonzaga University.