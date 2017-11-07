Baker Krukow, Dickson Commercial Group

Baker Krukow has joined Dickson Commercial Group as a commercial real estate adviser.

Krukow previously served as a senior outside sales representative at Graybar Electric, a Fortune 500 supply chain management company. He has more than 10 years experience in sales and logistics, primarily in the electrical construction industry.

Krukow earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and a minor in communications from the University of Nevada, Reno and was a catcher for the UNR baseball team.