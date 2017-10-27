Barbara Harmon, KNPB Public Television

Barbara Harmon has been promoted to director of programming for KNPB Public Television's three broadcast channels.

Harmon, who has 38 years of broadcast television experience, has served as KNPB's traffic manager as well as managing editor of the station's monthly program guide since 1995. She began her career at KOB-TV in Albuquerque, N.M., before moving to Los Angeles in 1984 to work at KCOP-TV in national sales and traffic and 10 years at KCBS-TV managing traffic for sports programming.