Barnard Vogler & Company’s McCullar elected chair for Nevada Society of Certified Public Accountants | nnbw.com

Teela McCullar, a certified public accountant, shareholder and director at Barnard Vogler & Company, has been elected the 2017-2018 chair of the Nevada Society of Certified Public Accountants (NVCPA).

McCullar has been actively involved in the NVCPA for several years, most recently serving as treasurer and chairwoman of the Young Professionals Committee. She also was named to the second class of the American Institute of Certified Professional Accountants Leadership Academy and has served on boards of many Reno organizations, including the chairwoman of the City of Reno Financial Advisory Board.