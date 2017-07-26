Basin Street Properties’ Marinello joins Regional Alliance for Downtown | nnbw.com

Basin Street Properties’ Marinello joins Regional Alliance for Downtown
July 26, 2017
Frank Marinello, vice president of development for Reno's Basin Street Properties, has joined the board of directors for Regional Alliance for Downtown (RAD).
Marinello has been with Basin Street Properties since 1994, a company that has been involved in downtown Reno projects including 3rd Street Flats, Courtyard by Marriott, 50 West Liberty, 200 South Virginia and 300 East 2nd Street.
