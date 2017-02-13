Better Business Bureau annouces 2017 board of directors | nnbw.com

Better Business Bureau annouces 2017 board of directors
February 13, 2017
Ken Mickey of Thompson Garage Doors, Inc. has been named chair of the Better Business Bureau’s (BBB) 2017 Board of Directors.
Other officers include: Tim Erlach, Erlach, Computer Consulting, Inc.; vice chair; Lisa Collup, Moana Nursery, treasurer; and Timothy Johnston, BBB, secretary.
Named as directors of the the 2017 BBB board were: Bill Aue, Allied Electric, Inc.; Jeanne Baxter, Ethan Allen and Bassett Furniture (immediate past chair); Michael W. Buis, Pacific States Communications of Nevada, Inc.; Malinda Campbell, Dynamic Diesel, Inc. and American Truck & Trailer Repair, Inc.; Gretchen Djukanovich, NV Energy; Ron Ford, Sierra Air, Inc.; Gil Grieve, Concours Body Shop; Lynne Hartung, KTVN Channel 2 (honorary director); Ron Jones, Nevada Commercial Services, Inc.; Dale Lowery, D & D Plumbing, Inc.; Kyle McClelland, Have Lights Will Travel, Inc.; Sam McKernan, Sam’s Sparkle Shop, Inc.; Susan Moreno, CVirtual, Inc.; Janice Ono, AT&T Nevada; Jon B. Orrill, Winsupply Reno NV Co.; and Joseph Truppi, Truppi Custom Homes, Inc.
Katherine F. Parks of Thorndal Armstrong Delk Balkenbush & Eisinger represents BBB as its legal counsel.
