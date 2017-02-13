Better Business Bureau annouces 2017 board of directors | nnbw.com

Ken Mickey of Thompson Garage Doors, Inc. has been named chair of the Better Business Bureau’s (BBB) 2017 Board of Directors.

Other officers include: Tim Erlach, Erlach, Computer Consulting, Inc.; vice chair; Lisa Collup, Moana Nursery, treasurer; and Timothy Johnston, BBB, secretary.

Named as directors of the the 2017 BBB board were: Bill Aue, Allied Electric, Inc.; Jeanne Baxter, Ethan Allen and Bassett Furniture (immediate past chair); Michael W. Buis, Pacific States Communications of Nevada, Inc.; Malinda Campbell, Dynamic Diesel, Inc. and American Truck & Trailer Repair, Inc.; Gretchen Djukanovich, NV Energy; Ron Ford, Sierra Air, Inc.; Gil Grieve, Concours Body Shop; Lynne Hartung, KTVN Channel 2 (honorary director); Ron Jones, Nevada Commercial Services, Inc.; Dale Lowery, D & D Plumbing, Inc.; Kyle McClelland, Have Lights Will Travel, Inc.; Sam McKernan, Sam’s Sparkle Shop, Inc.; Susan Moreno, CVirtual, Inc.; Janice Ono, AT&T Nevada; Jon B. Orrill, Winsupply Reno NV Co.; and Joseph Truppi, Truppi Custom Homes, Inc.

Katherine F. Parks of Thorndal Armstrong Delk Balkenbush & Eisinger represents BBB as its legal counsel.