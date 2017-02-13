Lampson named business development manager at D & D Roofing and Sheet Metal | nnbw.com

Bill Lampson has been named business development manager at D & D Roofing and Sheet Metal.

Lampson, who has more than 35 years in the roofing industry, first joined D & D Contractors, which is now D & D Roofing and Sheet Metal in 1982 as a commercial roofing estimator. He was promoted to assistant manager at the company in 1987. He moved to join a roofing company in Oakland, Calif., in 1989, before returning to Reno and rejoining D & D in 1998.