BJ North named to Northern Nevada Medical Center Board of Governors | nnbw.com

BJ North, executive vice president and retail banking/commercial lending manager of Plumas Bank, has been named to the Northern Nevada Medical Center Board of Governors.

North has more than 35 years of banking experience, specializing in business and product development. She joined Plumas Bank in 2008 to oversee the bank's branch network, marketing and investment services. Prior to her position at Plumas Bank, she served as chief advancement officer for Truckee Meadows Community College.