Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows elects board members | nnbw.com

Dan Roberts, of RBC Wealth Management, has been appointed 2017 president of the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows Board of Directors.

Roberts, has been a board member since 2005, succeeds Kerri Garcia, now immediate past president, who works for the University of Nevada, Reno.

Other appointed board members were: Ty Windfeldt, Renown, first vice president; Dick Gammick, second vice president; Clyyne Cook, NV Energy, treasurer; Julie Rowe, The Impetus Agency, secretary; Mike Wurm, executive director, BGCTM.