Bryce Wiele joins Colliers International | nnbw.com

Bryce Wiele has joined the staff at Colliers International Reno as an associate for the Industrial Services division, assisting Greg Shutt and Chris Fairchild in tenant and landlord representation.

Wiele previously worked at CBC Advisors, where he provided customer service to tenants and performed accounting duties.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in U.S. history from the University of California, Irvine, in 2012.