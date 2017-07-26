 Builders Association of Northern Nevada hires Brooks | nnbw.com

Builders Association of Northern Nevada hires Brooks

Mia Rose Brooks has been hired as membership & events coordinator for the Builders Association of Northern Nevada.

Brooks has worked in the construction industry trade for 15 years with a background in both the commercial and residential market. She has been part of many networking organizations such as being the membership chair for CREW (Commercial Real Estate for Women) and a co-creator of ReKnow Professional Trades Network.