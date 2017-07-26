Builders Association of Northern Nevada hires Brooks | nnbw.com

Builders Association of Northern Nevada hires Brooks
July 26, 2017
Mia Rose Brooks has been hired as membership & events coordinator for the Builders Association of Northern Nevada.
Brooks has worked in the construction industry trade for 15 years with a background in both the commercial and residential market. She has been part of many networking organizations such as being the membership chair for CREW (Commercial Real Estate for Women) and a co-creator of ReKnow Professional Trades Network.
