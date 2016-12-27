Burrell, Milligan join the staff at Noble Studios | nnbw.com

Burrell, Milligan join the staff at Noble Studios
December 27, 2016
Jasmine Burrell and Jessica Milligan have joined the staff at Noble Studios.
Burrell was hired as Noble’s front desk coordinator.
She previously worked a resident assistant at the AToN Center, a detox and addiction treatment center in San Diego.
Burrell earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from San Diego State, where she attended on a full track and field scholarship.
Milligan was named as account manager.
She previously worked at Google, as account manager for AdWords’ advertiser sales department.
Milligan earned a degree in communications and a minor in history from the University of California, San Diego.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- Recreational marijuana: What does it mean for Nevada employers?
- Does legal marijuana send your workplace policies up in smoke? | Voices: Dora V. Lane and Anthony L. Hall
- 2016 in review: Northern Nevada continued to experience economic revitalization
- Inspire Kitchen and Bath extends giveaway to celebrate grand opening
- Manufacturing growing out of available land in northwestern Nevada