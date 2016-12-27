 Burrell, Milligan join the staff at Noble Studios | nnbw.com

Back to: People

Burrell, Milligan join the staff at Noble Studios

Jasmine Burrell and Jessica Milligan have joined the staff at Noble Studios.

Burrell was hired as Noble’s front desk coordinator.

She previously worked a resident assistant at the AToN Center, a detox and addiction treatment center in San Diego.

Burrell earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from San Diego State, where she attended on a full track and field scholarship.

Milligan was named as account manager.

She previously worked at Google, as account manager for AdWords’ advertiser sales department.

Milligan earned a degree in communications and a minor in history from the University of California, San Diego.