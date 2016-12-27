Burrell, Milligan join the staff at Noble Studios | nnbw.com

Jasmine Burrell and Jessica Milligan have joined the staff at Noble Studios.

Burrell was hired as Noble’s front desk coordinator.

She previously worked a resident assistant at the AToN Center, a detox and addiction treatment center in San Diego.

Burrell earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from San Diego State, where she attended on a full track and field scholarship.

Milligan was named as account manager.

She previously worked at Google, as account manager for AdWords’ advertiser sales department.

Milligan earned a degree in communications and a minor in history from the University of California, San Diego.