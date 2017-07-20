Capizzi named president of the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges | nnbw.com

Anthony (Tony) Capizzi, a judge with the Montgomery County Juvenile Court in Ohio, was named 2017-2018 president of the board of directors for the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ), located in Reno.

Capizzi was elected Montgomery County Juvenile Court Judge in 2004. He previously served as an Acting Judge for Dayton Municipal Court and in private practice for more than 25 years.

Judge Capizzi's involvement in NCJFCJ began in 2005 as a member. He has served on multiple NCJFCJ committees including the Juvenile Drug Court Training and Technical Assistance Project Advisory Committee, the Diversity Committee, and the Legislative Committee. He has served as member of faculty for multiple NCJFCJ conferences and institutes.

Capizzi received the Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of Dayton School of Law in 2015 in recognition of his distinguished service to the community and to the law school.

He earned his juris doctor from the University of Dayton School of Law and a bachelor of arts from Saint Bonaventure University.