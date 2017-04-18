Carano, Cobb honored by Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents | nnbw.com

Donald Carano and Tyrus "Ty" Cobb were named Distinguished Nevadans by the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents.

Carano, a Reno native, built the Eldorado Hotel and Casino in 1973. In 1992, and entered a joint venture with Circus Circus Enterprises, with Mandalay Resorts/MGM, to create the Silver Legacy Resort Casino. Among his many work experiences, Carano was a winery owner, attorney, hotelier and restaurateur.

Cobb, another Reno native, served as a special assistant to President Ronald Reagan for national security affairs from 1983 to 1989. Cobb was also the president and CEO of Business Executives for National Security and for the Yosemite National Institutes. In addition, he served in the U.S. Army and was a tenured professor. He obtained his bachelor's degree from the University of Nevada, Reno. Cobb is currently the CEO of the Northern Nevada Network.