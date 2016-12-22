Care Flight honors staff | nnbw.com

Care Flight, the region’s non-profit, critical care air transport service hosted its semi-annual Wings, Pins and Awards ceremony. The awards were presented by Dean Dow, REMSA/Care Flight president and CEO; Ron Walter, Care Flight Executive Director; and Care Flight managers, Markus Dorsey-Hirt, Matt Brown and Temple Fletcher who was also awarded a length of service pin for her 30 years with the company.

Care Flight registered nurses and paramedics are awarded their Care Flight wings which signify that they are able to work self-sufficiently in the challenging medical aviation environment providing care for critically ill or injured patients. Initial wings were awarded to: Kaitlyn Brown, flight nurse; Zac Hogan, flight paramedic; Pete Lindley, flight nurse; Jason Stewart; flight nurse; and John Williams, flight paramedic.

Employees were also awarded for their extended tenure with Care Flight. Shannon Petty, flight nurse; and Ken Goodreau, flight nurse were awarded their five-year wings and Andy Peek, pilot was awarded his 15 year wings.