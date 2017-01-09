Caron named Nevada Builders Alliance board president | nnbw.com

Caron named Nevada Builders Alliance board president
January 9, 2017
Melissa Caron of A.M. Smith Electric was named 2017 board president of the Nevada Builders Alliance.
Chris Barrett, vice president of business development and external affairs for Q & D Construction, was named as a new board member.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: People
Trending Sitewide
- A look into the status of the Reno Station Casino project
- Reno Airport offers new option for San Jose travel
- Northern Nevada regional partners continue to prepare for significant flood event
- $15.5 million apartment community sold by Marcus & Millichap
- What’s in store during the 2017 Legislative Session? | Voices: Alisa Nave-Worth, and Jodi Stephens