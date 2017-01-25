Carroll named to executive posts at Employers Holdings, Inc. | nnbw.com

Bertrum Carroll has been named vice president, chief information security officer for Employers Holdings, Inc. and will be based in the company’s Reno office.

Carroll, who has 30 years experience in various information security roles, previously served as director, global information security operations for SC Johnson.

He earned a master’s degree in electrical engineering, a master’s degree in administration and a bachelor’s degree in computer science as well as multiple certifications in cyber security, audit, and risk management.