Chapman, Silva join Reno office of Fennemore Craig | nnbw.com

Michael Chapman and Steven Silva, have joined the Reno law office of Fennemore Craig.

Chapman, who has more than 33 years experience practicing law, previously served as a deputy attorney general representing the Nevada Department of Transportation in eminent domain cases. He also went to private practice with the Chapman Law Firm, P.C.

He earned his juris doctor from the University of Idaho School of Law and his B.A. from California State University, East Bay.

Silva previously served as a staff attorney in the Civil Division of Central Legal Staff for the Supreme Court of Nevada and a law clerk for the Hon. Patrick Flanagan at the Second Judicial District Court. He also served as an attorney at Chapman Law, P.C.

Silva earned his juris doctor cum laude, from California Western School of Law and his Bachelor's of Arts magna cum laude, from the University of Massachusetts, Boston.