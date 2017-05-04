Chase International adds agents | nnbw.com

Chase International adds agents
May 4, 2017
Chase International recently announced several additions to its real estate team.
Mark Powers and Mike Kavner were added to the team in the Sparks region. Clara Tate, Jonas Saia and Brian Nolte were added to the Truckee and Lake Tahoe real estate offices.
